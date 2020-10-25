Kelly Ripa with waist-length blonde hair has to be seen The Live with Kelly and Ryan star has undergone numerous hair transformations over the years

Kelly Ripa is renowned for her iconic blonde hair and the star has maintained a long bob over the past few years.

However, the Live with Kelly and Ryan star has experimented with many different styles over time, and recently took fans on a trip down memory lane.

In her latest Instagram post, Kelly shared a selection of throwback photos of herself from over the years in various Halloween costumes, and in one picture, she rocked a stylish waist-length 'do.

Kelly's hair was sleeked-back and looked incredibly glamorous, as she posed on the set of Live with Kelly and Ryan with her co-host, Ryan Seacrest.

Other pictures included the mother-of-three dressed up in a mask while out with her children, Michael, Lola and Joaquin, when they were little, and another of the actress dressed up as a character from The Handmaid's Tale.

During the pandemic, Kelly has been keeping fans updated on her hair maintenance, and just like everyone else, she had a go at cutting and dyeing her locks while the salons were closed.

Kelly Ripa with waist-length hair

In April, the Hope and Faith star told viewers on Live with Kelly and Ryan: "I'm not going to lie, I cut my own hair.

"I used kitchen scissors. We obviously don't have haircutting scissors."

The star was joined during the segment by husband Mark Consuelos, who admitted he was "ready to jump in" to save the situation if he needed to as he watched his wife at work.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star is no stranger to experimenting with her hair

Kelly has also used spray to cover grey roots while she was unable to visit a salon.

She explained on the ABC daytime show: "Anyone that follows me on Instagram knows that this is sprayed, and you kind of see it forcing – it wants to show you, it wants you to see the reality," she said, spreading the hair on her scalp.

Kelly with an elongated bob

"Since I met you, you only dyed your grey," Mark told his wife. "I got to tell you that I see you in the morning and I think it looks beautiful. I like it. I'm looking forward to when it's just completely grey," the Riverdale star sweetly added.

