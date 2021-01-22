Kelly Ripa receives flirty message from husband Mark Consuelos The actor is really missing his wife!

Kelly Ripa is never far from husband Mark Consuelos' thoughts - and he makes sure she knows it.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host received a steamy message from her hubby on Instagram Stories while she was presenting her show this week.

Mark had taken a snapshot of Kelly on the TV and captioned it: "Hey. Good morning sexy," along with several heart emojis.

Kelly and Mark have a unique living situation meaning they are often apart and it appears they're currently dealing with a long-distance relationship again.

Their work schedules left them living away from one another for several months before the holidays and so they say it's imperative they keep the spark alive.

The lovebirds recently enjoyed a virtual date night - which they once again let fans catch a sneak peek of.

Mark was full of flirty compliments for his wife

Before Mark left to shoot his show, Riverdale, in Vancouver over the summer, the pair had spent a significant amount of time together, as they quarantined with their three children, Joaquin, 17, Lola, 19, and Michael 23, during the first COVID-19 lockdown.

Kelly told her co-host, Ryan Seacrest, that being under one roof for an extended period of time highlighted just how in love they are.

The couple have been married 24 years

"The pandemic happened and we spent an unprecedented amount of time together," she told Ryan just after Mark had left for Canada. "We spent six months together in the same house. It was a testament that we really like each other. I'm sad not to wake up with him, it's very sad. I will miss him, that's all I can say."

They were briefly reunited over the holidays and they are no doubt eager to be back together again soon.

