Could a proposal be on the cards? Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Marquez has revealed he has planned a special surprise for his third anniversary with Gemma Atkinson on Friday.

Appearing on Steph's Packed Lunch the day before, the professional dancer confessed he has already confided in Gemma's mum.

"I have something to plan but I will not say or I will give it away… your mum knows everything, she's my friend, she knows everything," he said, which prompted Gemma to call him "sneaky" for having secrets.

Gorka's plans come after the couple had to cancel a romantic weekend away. Gemma explained: "We were supposed to have a weekend away, we'd planned it at the end of last year, we all said, like most people did, 'oh by February we'll be back to normal.' So we booked babysitters, a hotel, everything, but clearly, that's not going to happen."

Gemma and Gorka on Steph's Packed Lunch on Thursday

Both Gemma, 36, and Gorka, 30, met on the set of Strictly back in 2017, but the pair kept their romance under wraps until the series ended. They welcomed their baby daughter Mia in July 2019.

Talking about keeping fit together in lockdown, Gemma explained how Gorka inspires her to exercise. She said: "Gorka motivates me so much, especially through lockdown, he's given me routine and structure, he does his live classes in the morning, his dance classes in the evening.

Although host Steph McGovern cringed at the idea of working out with her partner, Gorka confessed that's when he finds Gemma most attractive. He said: "I like it, I fancy her more when she's sweaty…"

The couple became parents in July 2019

The mum-of-one also revealed the positive impact exercise has in their mental health, saying: "It helps keep our mood up, sometimes we'll have a day where Mia's full on, work's full on… it just makes the environment in the house a lot better. If we're good, then Mia is, it's always worth it, even if it's just 20 minutes of moving in the morning I think it's always worth it."

Meanwhile, to mark their anniversary, Gemma uploaded a sweet selfie and gushed: "Three years down, forever to go. Happy Anniversary @gorka_marquez." Her beau added a heart emoji next to another image.

Steph's Packed Lunch airs weekdays at 12.30pm on Channel 4.

