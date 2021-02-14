13 romantic celebrity Valentine's Day photos that will melt your heart See inside the romantic celebrations...

Valentine's Day is the holiday dedicated to love, and despite lockdown restrictions hindering usual celebrations, that hasn't stopped our favourite celebrities from sharing romantic tributes and preparing thoughtful gifts for their other halves.

The likes of Georgia Tennant and Gorka Marquez have pulled out all the stops to let their partners know how much they're loved. Take a look inside these intimate celebrity Valentine's Days…

Holly Willoughby

In a sweet tribute to her husband Dan Baldwin, Holly Willoughby shared a photo of them on holiday. Dressed in a black bikini with glowing makeup-free skin as she smiled next to her beau, she simply captioned the snap: "My [heart]."

Victoria Beckham

Both Victoria and David Beckham shared photos of one another on Instagram to mark Valentine's Day. David's showed the pair cuddling up to one another while Victoria rested her head on his shoulder with her eyes closed.

"Happy Valentines to the most amazing mummy and the most inspiring wife. I love you so much @victoriabeckham, (we love you so much) @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven," wrote the former England footballer.

Stacey Solomon

How tasty do these homemade treats look? Stacey Solomon whipped up some incredible cookies for fiance Joe Swash, including red lips, kisses and hearts – all decorated with pink and red icing.

Vogue Williams

Taking a trip down memory lane, Vogue Williams shared the first snap she ever took with her husband Spencer Matthews – how sweet!

"Happy Valentine’s Day to my very best friend and the love of my life @spencermatthews .... the first picture is actually our first ever snap together! I love you and our little family," the mum-of-two wrote.

Ola Jordan

Strictly Come Dancing star Ola Jordan shared two adorable pictures to mark Valentine's Day – the first showed her husband James Jordan holding their daughter Ella, and the second was a loved-up photo of the couple. She simply wrote: "Happy Valentines Day @jamesjordan1978."

Rochelle Humes

Rochelle Humes was treated to a candlelit dinner by her husband Marvin, complete with rose petals, red wine and a giant gift bag with her name written on it.

"Celebrating early because not even Valentines comes between us and a Roast Dinner...Not enough words for this man so I’ll keep it simple...they don’t make them like him any more ps Alaia took this pic and styled me," Rochelle captioned a series of photos on Instagram.

Martine McCutcheon

How stunning did Martine McCutcheon look over the weekend? Not only do we want to get our hands on her pretty red frock, but we also wouldn't mind trying out her romantic igloo dinner date, which she enjoyed with husband Jack McManus.

Jamie Oliver

Jamie Oliver appeared to receive a very fitting food-related Valentine's Day gift – Marmite! Likely given to him by his wife Jools Oliver, the celebrity chef showed off the personalised jar next to a series of love hearts.

Mrs Hinch

The Queen of home crafts, Mrs Hinch proved you can create a stunning and thoughtful Valentine's celebration without breaking the bank. The cleaning influencer simply blew up lots of red balloons and tied sentimental family photos to the bottom to decorate her living room for husband Jamie.

Michelle Keegan

Michelle Keegan's husband Mark Wright wasn't the source of her affection this weekend. Dressed in cosy loungewear, the Our Girl actress kissed her two pet pooches and wrote: "Happy Galentine’s day from me and the girls!"

Georgia Tennant

David Tennant received a hilarious gift from his wife Georgia – underwear with her face printed on them! She joked: "13 Valentine’s later and I’m confident I’ve finally nailed it."

Peter Andre

Coordinating in matching blue outfits, Peter Andre and his wife Emily looked loved up in a throwback photo. Peter joked: "Happy Valentine’s Day From Blue Peter and Blue Emily."

Gorka Marquez

Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson started off the day with a romantic brunch, including bagels, eggs and asparagus – yum!

