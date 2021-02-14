Goldie Hawn celebrates special anniversary with Kurt Russell during lockdown The Hollywood couple are splitting their time between Colorado and LA

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are one of Hollywood's longest-lasting couples and fans adore their relationship.

The pair marked a special day on Sunday as they celebrated not only Valentine's Day, but their date anniversary, marking 39 years since they first went out.

The celebrity couple went on their first date on Valentine's Day in 1983, and have been happy together ever since.

While it's known that Goldie and Kurt are not marriage, it may surprise some fans to know that it is something they never plan to do – however many times they get asked!

The First Wives Club actress told People in December that they are more than happy just being together without a certificate to prove their love for each other.

"You've just got to want to be together. I don't think there's any way other than to do it," she said.

"It's okay. It's not about marriage. It's about the people and the relationship, and the will to stay together. And it's a big one because if you want it, you can have it.

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell went on their first date on Valentine's Day

"You've got to give things up, but the joy and the excitement of being together and touching the toes of somebody at night is a really nice feeling."

Kurt added: "For people like us, the marriage certificate wasn't going to create anything that otherwise we wouldn't have."

The mother-of-three previously told Loose Women that she believed that the couple wouldn't have lasted as long as they had if they had tied the knot.

The Hollywood couple have been going out 39 years

During an interview on the ITV daytime show in 2016, Goldie said: "I would be long divorced if I'd been married. If you need to feel bound to someone it's important to be married. I chose to stay, Kurt chose to stay and we liked the choice. What is marriage going to do?"

While Goldie and Kurt aren't married in real life, they have played real life husband and wife in their latest film, The Christmas Chronicles 2, portraying Santa Claus and Mrs Claus – a film that the entire family, including the couple's grandchildren, enjoyed watching over the festive period.

