Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's living situation in lockdown revealed – and it involves their grandchildren The Hollywood couple are doting grandparents to six grandchildren

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are incredibly close to their children and so when the coronavirus crisis started, the celebrity couple made sure that they would be close to everyone they love.

As a result, the Hollywood stars have been enjoying spending quality time with their children and grandchildren in the same home for the majority of the pandemic.

Goldie shares children Oliver Hudson and Kate Hudson with ex Bill Hudson, and Kurt shares son Boston Russell with ex Season Hubley, and Goldie and Kurt also parents to son Wyatt Russell.

VIDEO: Goldie Hawn shares glimpse inside huge family kitchen

While the family spend a lot of time in Los Angeles, close to their children's homes, they also have a home in Aspen, where they have been staying a lot too.

The award-winning actress opened up about family time in an interview with InStyle over the summer.

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have been staying with their children and grandchildren during the pandemic

Goldie said that she was "in the mountains with Kurt and the kids" and that she was trying to "savour every moment because I get to be with my family".

The star added: "When I wake up, Kurt brings me coffee, which is just the sweetest, and it starts the day off great. I have my dogs in the bed with me, and I snuggle with them for a while.

"We have breakfast with the kids and sit around and talk. And then I go on a bike ride with Kate [Hudson]."

The Hollywood couple in their bedroom

It was their home in Aspen where the family spent Christmas too, following the premiere of Christmas Chronicles 2, which saw Goldie and Kurt return briefly to LA for the premiere.

On Christmas Day, footage of the family opening their presents was posted on Instagram, showing Kate and Oliver with their children sitting in the living room by the tree.

Kate is mum to sons Ryder and Bingham, and daughter Rani Rose, while Oliver is dad to sons Wilder and Bhodi, and daughter Rio.

Goldie and Kurt are doting grandparents to six grandchildren

Goldie and Kurt's son Wyatt and his wife Meredith revealed in November that they were expecting their first child, due on Christmas Day, and while they haven't announced their baby's arrival publically yet, it is only a matter of time before they will.

The actress loves nothing more than spending time with her grandchildren, and previously told Australian Women's Weekly: "A good family is the answer to happiness.

The celebrity couple inside their garden

"I look at our kids and grandchildren and there's nothing in the world that could make me as proud as I am of all of them."

"Being a grandmother is amazing, I love it. It brings incredible joy. Family is so important," she added.

