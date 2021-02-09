Goldie Hawn's son, Oliver Hudson, caused quite the stir with his latest Instagram photo - and you have to see why.

The Hollywood actor, 44, put his feet up to take a picture of a beautiful sunset in front of some picturesque mountains, but something else caught the eye of his fans… his very grubby toes.

Oliver was kicking back and relaxing in the photo, but was perhaps a little too chilled out. His fans loved his view but many couldn’t get past his feet.

He had captioned the photo: "Waiting," which sparked an onslaught of comments from his follower urging him to give himself some TLC.

"Get a pedicure," wrote one, while another said: "For someone to clean your feet," and a third said: "Wash your feet."

Numerous others requested he does the same, but there were also plenty who were happy to just take in the view with him.

Beautiful view, dirty feet!

Oliver regularly has his fans in hysterics with his social media antics and that included when his sister, Kate Hudson, recently received a Golden Globe nomination for her role in Music.

Rather than gush about his sibling, he summoned up a sarcastic sentiment recorded from his toilet.

"Didn’t get nominated for a Golden Globe today," he captioned the video of him pretending to fight back tears from his bathroom. "Congrats @katehudson and @merediththeweasel .. I guess... You "earned it: You both were so "deserving" Thanks for nothing @goldenglobes."

Kate and Oliver are close

Even Goldie couldn't get enough of her son's performance and wrote: "Oliver, Oliver. Stop. I can't stop lol. OMG."

His fans insisted Oliver's hilarious performance deserved a Golden Globe of its own and said he had them in fits of laughter.

Oliver and Kate have a very close relationship and he often teases her on her success. The brother-sister duo also host their hit podcast Sibling Revelry together which has amassed a huge following.

