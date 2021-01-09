Goldie Hawn introduced an adorable new family member on Friday – and fans were quick to react over his name.

The First Wives Club star revealed that she has welcomed a beautiful rescue puppy into her home – and in what many fans believe is a nod to her hit film Overboard, she has named him Roy!

Sharing a photo of herself hugging the cute Labrador, Goldie wrote on Instagram: "Look what Santa rescued for me. Introducing Roy Hawn Russell #goodboyroy."

Roy is the name Goldie's character, Joanna, guessed her 'son' is called after she is quizzed by onscreen 'husband' – and real-life partner, Kurt Russell, who played Dean. In the hit 1987 film, Joanna loses her memory and carpenter Dean tries to brainwash her into believing that she is his wife, Annie, and the mother of his four sons.

Many of Goldie's fans were quick to react over the pup's moniker, with one commenting: "Haha Roy... I just had an Overboard flashback." A second wrote: "Haha like in Overboard… 'What’s his name?' 'Roy?' He’s adorable!!!!"

Goldie introduced her new rescue puppy, Roy, on social media

A third added: "Immediately thinking of Overboard: 'Roy?' And a fourth wrote: "'Roy?' 'No honey, it’s Travis'", followed by a crying with laughter emoji.

In real-life, Goldie and Kurt have been together for 37 years, and last month she lifted the lid on their successful relationship, admitting you have to keep hold of the element of surprise.

"I think the one thing you have to remember is, 'do I want to be here?'" she told the Radio Times. "If two people really want to be together, then there is something to cherish, so keep it fresh by surprising each other."

The couple haven't tied the knot despite being together for nearly three decades. But don’t expect that situation to change any time soon.

"We have no plans," Goldie said when asked if she and Kurt would be walking down the aisle. "I like the idea of being Kurt’s girlfriend, and vice versa. We're happy!"

