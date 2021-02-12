Goldie Hawn reacts with surprise to Oliver Hudson 'crying' in new video about his family The First Wives Club star shares Oliver and Kate Hudson with ex-husband Bill Hudson

Goldie Hawn is a doting mum to three children, who have all inherited her love for performing, so much so, that they are stars in their own right.

Kate Hudson was recently nominated for Best Actress at the upcoming Golden Globe awards, and her brother Oliver Hudson shared a hilarious 'crying' video reacting to the news.

The father-of-three was seen giving an impressive performance as he pretended to get emotional about the fact that both Kate and his sister-in-law Meredith Hagner – who stars in Palm Springs, which is up for Best Picture, Musical or Comedy, had been recognised, but he hadn't.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Oliver Hudson gives a 'tearful' performance in hilarious message to Kate Hudson

Alongside the footage, which was viewed over 120,000 times, Oliver wrote: "Didn't get nominated for a Golden Globe today.. Congrats @katehudson and @merediththeweasel .. I guess... You 'earned it'. You both were so 'deserving'. Thanks for nothing @goldenglobes."

Goldie had the best reaction to her son's video, writing: "Oliver, Oliver!!! I can't stop lol. Omg." The proud mum also congratulated her daughter on her performance in her own tribute post.

Goldie Hawn reacted to Oliver's fun video following the Golden Globe nominations

The Christmas Chronicles star wrote: "Jumping for joy for our Katie girl! Congratulations daughter on your Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress! So well deserved! I love you deeply @katehudson."

Music is Sia's directorial debut and has also received best picture, musical and a comedy nod too, despite having not even been released in America yet.

The film also stars Maddie Ziegler and Leslie Odom Jr. Kate plays free-spirited Zu – an addict estranged from her family – in the movie, who suddenly finds herself the sole guardian of her half-sister, played by Maddie, who is on the autism spectrum.

Goldie and Oliver are incredibly close

Zu's sister's special abilities challenge Zu and she learns to overcome the obstacles she is facing in life with help from their neighbor Ebo (Leslie).

What's more, according to Variety, Kate was cast by Sia via Instagram, after the singer saw an Instagram post of the star singing.

Despite Oliver teasing his sister in his post, the pair are incredibly close, and often talk about their relationship on their popular podcast, Sibling Revelry.

