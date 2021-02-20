John Travolta's daughter pays emotional birthday tribute to 'incredible' dad with sweet family photo The star lost his wife Kelly Preston in July

John Travolta has celebrated his first birthday since the death of his beloved wife, Kelly Preston, and his daughter, Ella, paid him the sweetest tribute.

The star turned 67 on 18 February, but his oldest child waited to wish him well with an adorable family photo she shared on Instagram on Friday, along with an emotional message.

In the snapshot, Ella and her younger brother Benjamin were sat with their dad and smiling for the camera.

Ella's message read: "Happy Birthday to the most incredible man I have ever known. You are not only the best Dad ever, but you are also my best friend.

"Thank you for raising us, helping us and loving us and thank you for all of the good you do every day. The world is so lucky to have you and so are we. I love you Daddy. I had the best time celebrating your birthday with you yesterday."

Her fans rushed to send their congratulations to John and also to commend Ella on her passionate words.

Ella called her dad incredible and her best friend

"You are the most sweetest, loving girl honey. Your mom and dad raised you right," and another said: "God bless you and your beautiful family."

Ella lost her mum in July 2020 after a quiet two year battle with breast cancer.

John recently put the $5million home in Maine - which he bought with Kelly after they got married 30 years ago - on the market.

When Kelly died, John told his fans with a heartfelt message.

John tragically lost his wife Kelly Preston in July 2020

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer," he wrote. "She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.

"My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered.

John has an amazing bond with his children

"I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal."

