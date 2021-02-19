John Travolta puts his $5million home on the market months after wife Kelly Preston's death He lost his wife in July 2020

John Travolta has put his 20-bedroom Maine mansion on the market for $5million seven months after the sad passing of his wife, Kelly Preston.

The Saturday Night Fever actor bought the property with the actress 30 years ago - the same year they got married - and now he’s ready to part ways with it.

MORE: John Travolta shares incredibly rare photo of son Ben following wife's tragic death

John and his children are still mourning Kelly’s tragic passing from a quiet, two-year battle with breast cancer, and so the sale of their holiday home is sure to be emotional.

Loading the player...

WATCH: John Travolta confirms sad death of wife Kelly Preston aged 57

The impressive 10,830-square-foot property - which boasts an abundance of beautiful features - has been listed with Sotheby’s and is located on the island of Isleboro.

According to the listing, the house’s entire third floor is a dedicated "magical children’s space complete with four separate themed bedrooms and a full bathroom, a school house, a library, a diner, play equipment and a built-in stage with props."

As if that isn’t enough, there’s also a beautiful swimming pool and numerous entertaining spaces where John and Kelly used to host family and friends.

MORE: John Travolta's daughter Ella shares brave message during first Christmas after mum Kelly Preston's death

READ: John Travolta shares incredibly rare photo of son Ben following wife's tragic death

Kelly and her family in 2018

John shares three children with Kelly, daughter Ella, son Benjamin, and their late son Jett.

He’s been supported by his sweet family during this difficult time and despite the heartache, the star made sure his children made special memories during the festive period and will continue to do so.

MORE: John Travolta shares glimpse inside huge open-plan living room at family home

READ: John Travolta returns to social media with exciting news

John and Ella recently celebrated success with their Super Bowl ad

Just recently John starred in a Super Bowl ad with Ella, and their video reached the number one spot on Yahoo.

Taking to Instagram after finding out, the 20-year-old wrote: "Thank you all so much for helping my dad and I reach number one on Yahoo today!"

MORE: John Travolta and daughter Ella share bittersweet video with adorable family member

John recently gave a glimpse inside the family home he still shares with his children

In a second post, Ella paid tribute to her famous father, writing: "Some dads know how to dance, and some dads are @johntravolta."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.