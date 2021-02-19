Hannah Hargrave
Hollywood star John Travolta has put the home he bought with his late wife Kelly Preston on the market for a staggering $5million
John Travolta has put his 20-bedroom Maine mansion on the market for $5million seven months after the sad passing of his wife, Kelly Preston.
The Saturday Night Fever actor bought the property with the actress 30 years ago - the same year they got married - and now he’s ready to part ways with it.
MORE: John Travolta shares incredibly rare photo of son Ben following wife's tragic death
John and his children are still mourning Kelly’s tragic passing from a quiet, two-year battle with breast cancer, and so the sale of their holiday home is sure to be emotional.
WATCH: John Travolta confirms sad death of wife Kelly Preston aged 57
The impressive 10,830-square-foot property - which boasts an abundance of beautiful features - has been listed with Sotheby’s and is located on the island of Isleboro.
According to the listing, the house’s entire third floor is a dedicated "magical children’s space complete with four separate themed bedrooms and a full bathroom, a school house, a library, a diner, play equipment and a built-in stage with props."
As if that isn’t enough, there’s also a beautiful swimming pool and numerous entertaining spaces where John and Kelly used to host family and friends.
MORE: John Travolta's daughter Ella shares brave message during first Christmas after mum Kelly Preston's death
READ: John Travolta shares incredibly rare photo of son Ben following wife's tragic death
Kelly and her family in 2018
John shares three children with Kelly, daughter Ella, son Benjamin, and their late son Jett.
He’s been supported by his sweet family during this difficult time and despite the heartache, the star made sure his children made special memories during the festive period and will continue to do so.
MORE: John Travolta shares glimpse inside huge open-plan living room at family home
READ: John Travolta returns to social media with exciting news
John and Ella recently celebrated success with their Super Bowl ad
Just recently John starred in a Super Bowl ad with Ella, and their video reached the number one spot on Yahoo.
Taking to Instagram after finding out, the 20-year-old wrote: "Thank you all so much for helping my dad and I reach number one on Yahoo today!"
MORE: John Travolta and daughter Ella share bittersweet video with adorable family member
John recently gave a glimpse inside the family home he still shares with his children
In a second post, Ella paid tribute to her famous father, writing: "Some dads know how to dance, and some dads are @johntravolta."
Read more HELLO! US stories here
Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.