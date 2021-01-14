John Travolta returns to social media and shares exciting news The Grease actor lives in Florida with children Ella and Benjamin

John Travolta has been keeping a low profile on social media since the start of the year, but delighted fans with an upbeat Instagram post this week.

The Grease star took to social media on Wednesday to reveal his excitement at finding out his Capital One advert, in which he starred alongside Samuel L. Jackson, had been ranked as one of the most likeable in a new article.

The doting dad shared a screengrab of the page on Instagram, which read: "Capital One scored the highest rating for its ad with Samuel L. Jackson and John Travolta, which struck a nostalgic tone for people who remember their pairing in the cult classic Pulp Fiction."

VIDEO: John Travolta and daughter Ella dance in memory of Kelly Preston

Alongside the post, which was also accompanied by a picture of John and Samuel, the Hollywood star wrote: "Congratulations Sam! We were ranked the most liked stand out commercial of the year!"

Fans were quick to congratulate John, with one writing: "Congrats! Great commercial," while another wrote: "This was the best for sure." A third added: "Outstanding John and Sam, loved that commercial!"

John Travolta was thrilled with his and Samuel L. Jackson's new award

The happy post was particularly nice for fans to see, following John's difficult year.

The Saturday Night Live star tragically lost his beloved wife Kelly Preston to cancer in July, and marked his first Christmas without her in December.

Despite the heartache, the star made sure his children had a special day, and shared a festive video of Ella and Benjamin wishing everyone a merry Christmas from their living room.

John and daughter Ella on New Year's Eve

In the footage, Ella smiled as she wished her followers well. She said: "Before the night is over, I wanted to say goodnight and Merry Christmas and I hope you all had a beautiful day and I'm looking forward to the new year with all of you."

The father-daughter duo later posed for another snap that John shared on Instagram to mark the beginning of 2021, and fans were quick to note the similarities between Ella and her late mother.

John tragically lost wife Kelly Preston in July

"Ella looks so much like her mama. Happy New Year," one wrote, while a second added, "She looks identical to her beautiful mama in this pic."

