Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's 18-year-old daughter Natalia has signed a modelling contract with IMG models.

Needless to say, the exciting news racked up hundreds of comments in a short time, with fellow IMG model Gigi Hadid being one of the first famous faces to welcome Natalia to the family with a touching message.

"WELCOME ANGEL," wrote Gigi beneath IMG's post.

Both Vanessa and Natalia also shared the news on social media.

Writing on Instagram, Natalia - who is Vanessa's eldest child - said: "I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age," Natalia said in a statement. "I have a love for the industry and ever since I can remember I wanted to model. There is a lot to learn but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively."

"I am beyond thrilled and so honoured to be a part of the IMG family!"

Doting mum Vanessa added: "@nataliabryant I’m so happy for you! I love you Nani!"

Natalia's exciting news comes at the end of a difficult few weeks for the family.

In January, the Bryants marked the first anniversary of Kobe and daughter Gigi's death.

Taking to social media on 26 January, 38-year-old Vanessa shared a poignant letter written by her late daughter's best friend Aubrey.

She wrote, in part: "Today I received this sweet letter from one of Gianna’s best friends, Aubrey. I love you Aubz (as my Gigi would call you). Thank you so much for beautifully sharing some of your memories of my Gigi with me and allowing me to share them here on my ig.

"My Gigi is INCREDIBLE and I truly appreciate your thoughtful letter. She loves you so much. I miss my baby girl and Kob-Kob so much, too. I will never understand why/how this tragedy could've happened to such beautiful, kind and amazing human beings. It still doesn't seem real. Kob, we did it right. Gigi, you still make mommy proud. I love you!"

