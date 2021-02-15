David and Victoria Beckham surprise Vanessa Bryant's children with incredible gift

David and Victoria Beckham celebrated Valentine's Day together and were showered with love and affection from their own family.

However, the couple made sure that they did the same for others, in particular Vanessa Bryant, who lost her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna in a tragic accident last year.

The 14th of February marked a difficult day for the star but several of her friends made sure she knew how much she and her three daughters are loved – including David and Victoria who sent Natalia, Bianka and Capri three gorgeous bouquets of pink roses.

"I hope I inspire my children as much as your dad did. Thinking about you all today. Happy Valentine's Day, with love, David Beckham and family xxx"," the note read.

Vanessa loved the thoughtful gift and shared a photo of the flowers as well as the note. "Thank you for sending flowers to Natalia, Bianka and Capri. Thank you, so thoughtful of you and your family," she wrote across one of the snaps.

Other stars to have inundated the mother-of-four with surprises included Pau Gasol and his wife Cat McDonnell, who sent dozens of doughnuts, and Lala, who sent flowers and cupcakes.

David sent Kobe and Vanessa's daughters flowers

During the day, Vanessa paid tribute to Kobe, and shared a throwback photo of them hugging and smiling for the camera.

"Happy Valentine's Day Boo-Boo. I love you for now, forever and for always, #TiAmo," she captioned it.

The dad-of-four also sent a heartfelt letter

She then treated her daughters to four flower bouquets just like their father used to get them every year.

"4 flower bouquets for Nani, Gigi, B.B. and Koko just like Daddy always ordered for them). #Traditions. @KobeBryant set the bar high. The best #GirlDad," she wrote alongside the snap, which shows the gorgeous arrangements on top of the kitchen counter.