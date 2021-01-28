Vanessa Bryant kept up this sweet family tradition on eve of Kobe and Gigi's death anniversary The day was full of memorable touches

Vanessa Bryant is filling her daughters' childhoods with the most fun memories. The celebrity mum, who marked the first death anniversary of her husband Kobe and their daughter Gigi on Tuesday, spent the eve of the milestone celebrating her late family members.

The Bryants kept up a family tradition as they went to a tubing park in the mountains on Monday. Donning their ski gear and going back to the place that Kobe and Gigi loved, the family enjoyed an adventurous day out.

Vanessa, 38, shared some gorgeous photos and videos from the trip, including one post that revealed: "Same tubing park where Kobe and I brought all of our girls to when they were little."

WATCH: Vanessa Bryant returns to tubing park where she'd go with Kobe and kids

The family were joined by their good friends, Spanish basketball player Pau Gasol and his wife Catherine McDonell. Vanessa is the godmother to the couple's baby daughter Elisabet Gianna, who was named after Gigi.

In another video posted on Instagram, Vanessa was seen racing her friends down a mountain. "Kobe and I used to race down this hill on our stomachs (I used to totally cheat and go first and he'd always win #gravity) so I convinced @catmcdonnell7 @paugasol to do it........" she quipped.

The family kept up their tradition of tubing

She also shared another video from the magic carpet, writing: "Missing my babies. Wish Kob and Gigi were with us. #FindyourReason #Traditions #Memoriesformygirls."

Posing with her four-year-old daughter Bianka, Vanessa sweetly noted that the little girl was wearing a hand-me-down from her big sister Gigi – her pink ski goggles. And alongside an adorable clip of her youngest child Capri, nicknamed Koko Bean, walking, she wrote: "Koko Bean. Daddy and Gigi's twin. (Capri walks like Kobe and Gigi too)."

Bianka wearing Gigi's pink ski goggles

Vanessa marked Kobe and Gigi's first death anniversary on Tuesday by sharing a poignant letter written by her late daughter's best friend Aubrey. She wrote, in part: "Today I received this sweet letter from one of Gianna’s best friends, Aubrey. I love you Aubz (as my Gigi would call you). Thank you so much for beautifully sharing some of your memories of my Gigi with me and allowing me to share them here on my ig.

"My Gigi is INCREDIBLE and I truly appreciate your thoughtful letter. She loves you so much. I miss my baby girl and Kob-Kob so much, too. I will never understand why/how this tragedy could've happened to such beautiful, kind and amazing human beings. It still doesn't seem real. Kob, we did it right. Gigi, you still make mommy proud. I love you!"

