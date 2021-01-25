Vanessa Bryant cuddles baby goddaughter named after her beloved Gigi – see photo Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna sadly passed away one year ago

Vanessa Bryant has shared a bittersweet photo with her baby goddaughter Elisabet Gianna as she prepares to mark the one-year death anniversary of her husband Kobe and their teenage daughter Gianna, who was nicknamed Gigi.

The doting mum cuddled up to the four-month-old on Instagram, the daughter of Spanish basketball player Pau Gasol and his wife Catherine McDonell. Gazing down at the adorable tot, Vanessa captioned the picture "My goddaughter Ellie Gianna" alongside a red heart emoji.

MORE: Vanessa Bryant's fans gush 'Kobe would be so proud' of adorable baby pics

Loading the player...

WATCH: Vanessa Bryant makes bittersweet discovery about Kobe

Pau and Catherine welcomed their baby girl in September, eight months after Kobe and Gigi were sadly killed in a helicopter crash. At the time, Pau tweeted: "Our little one has finally arrived!! The delivery went really well and we couldn't be happier!! Elisabet Gianna Gasol, a very meaningful name for our super beautiful daughter!! #girldad."

MORE: Vanessa Bryant shows off dazzling diamond ring in tribute to her husband Kobe

MORE: Larry King dies aged 87 - see full statement

Vanessa also took to Instagram to share how touched she was by the gesture, writing: "My goddaughter is here!!!! Congratulations @paugasol @catmcdonnell7 Love you 3 so much! So touched by your request to honor my Gigi. Can't wait to hold Elisabet Gianna Gasol."

Vanessa with her goddaughter Elisabet Gianna

Vanessa, 38, sadly lost her husband Kobe and their daughter Gigi on 26 January 2020 when the pair were involved in a helicopter crash in California. Vanessa is also the mother to Natalia, 18, Bianka, four, and one-year-old baby Capri.

Ahead of Kobe and Gigi's death anniversary on Tuesday, the doting mother made a plea to fans and the press to show respect when posting tributes. She penned: "Dear media, please be considerate when airing or posting remembrance footage. We ask that you do not air photos of the wreckage, helicopter in the air or accident scene. We do NOT want to see it. Our year has been traumatic enough.

Our little one has finally arrived!! The delivery went really well and we couldn’t be happier!! Elisabet Gianna Gasol 😍, a very meaningful name for our super beautiful daughter!! ❤️👨‍👩‍👧 #girldad pic.twitter.com/rmXWk0BTFz — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) September 13, 2020

Pau and Catherine welcomed their daughter in September 2020

"You have thousands of photos and videos you can show beside footage of 1/26/20. We hope videos of remembrance are done in a classy and tasteful manner that is respectful of all our losses. Thank you."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.