The fry-up breakfast wrap hack TikTok is going crazy over The new lockdown meal trend coming your way…

It's a fry-up… in a wrap. Yes, that's two of our favourite foods combined to form one delicious morning dish - and we're pretty ecstatic about it.

TikTok has been going crazy for the foodie hack where you put different ingredients into four sections of your wrap, fold it into quarters then toast it.

Food blogger Eloise Head is one TikTok influencer whose breakfast wrap recipe has gone viral on her fitwaffle page, which has 631k followers, and she's shared the recipe here with HELLO!

WATCH: How to make the breakfast wrap!

"I’ve been dying to try this new trend that’s going around right now, and I thought what better than a BREAKFAST wrap!" she posted on her Instagram page.

In her how-to video, we see Eloise add the bacon, hash brown, scrambled egg and sausages to her wrap, then fold it and put it in her toastie maker. She then pours maple syrup over the wrap to finish. Yum!

First put your chosen ingredients in the four sections like above

INGREDIENTS

1 large tortilla wrap

2 rashers of bacon

1 hash brown

2 small sausages

1 egg, scrambled

"I drench this in maple syrup afterwards... is that weird?" says Eloise.

The finished breakfast wrap ready to eat

Eloise's followers loved her recipe too, with one posting: "Yes!! I keep seeing this on TikTok and I’m desperate to try it - yours looks fab!" Another said: "This is an absolute yes for me!"

We've needed a bit of inspiration for our lockdown breakfasts and this totally fits the bill!

