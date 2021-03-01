Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava unveils lilac hair transformation in new campaign Ava Phillippe isn't afraid to experiment with her hair – and she looks incredible!

Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava Phillippe is becoming a star in her own right, and her latest collaboration is her most exciting yet!

The 21-year-old is no stranger to changing up her appearance and has unveiled a gorgeous lilac hair transformation this week, as part of her new collaboration with hair dye brand Hally.

Together with Hally, Ava has helped to create a new limited edition shade from the brand's new line of at-home hair dyes, aptly named Ava-lanche.

The cool, dusty lavender hue is fashion-forward, and Ava worked closely alongside Hally to create her ultimate shade.

Kathryn Winokur, CEO and Founder of Hally, said of Ava's involvement in the new campaign: "We're thrilled to announce our first hair color collaboration with Ava Phillippe!

"Ava is so well aligned with Hally and our mission to bring a little fun to your look in an easy and stress-free way.

Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava rocks lilac hair in her new collab with Hally

"As some who regularly colors her hair at home, Ava’s perspective was so valuable throughout our five month development process — we loved creating this custom dusty, lilac shade with her.

"We look forward to continuing to innovate with more color collaborations in the near future and are excited to bring consumers a new, more gentle solution to get creative with their looks from the comfort of their homes."

The hair dye, which is demi-permanent, is available to buy from Hallyhair.com, priced at $25 with free shipping nationwide in the United States.

Ava teamed up with Hally to create the Ava-lanche hair shade

Ava is Reese's oldest child and only daughter, who she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. The former couple are also parents to 16-year-old son Deacon, an aspiring musician.

The Big Little Lies actress has a younger son too, Tennessee, seven, who she shares with her husband, Jim Toth.

Reese is incredibly proud of all her children, and often shares sweet family snapshots of her brood on Instagram.

Ava is no stranger to changing her hair colour

The actress and producer previously opened up about motherhood in an interview with Glamour, revealing that her kids are constantly on her mind.

"I don't think there's been an hour of my life since Ava was born that I don't think of my kids," she said.

"I call it my CNN ticker tape: Is Ava OK? Yes. Is Deacon OK? Yes. Is Tennessee OK? Yes. Back to Ava."

