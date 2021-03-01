Michael Strahan's NY home is bigger than we thought – take a look inside The Good Morning America star is a doting dad to four children

Michael Strahan is well on the road to recovery following his coronavirus battle, which saw him isolate at his New York home for several weeks.

The Good Morning America star is now making up for lost time with his children, and has been sharing some fun videos of them together on social media.

Most recently, the doting dad took to Instagram to share a video of himself dancing in his huge open-plan living room with his twin daughters Sophia and Isabella.

VIDEO: GMA's Michael Strahan recalls terrifying experience with COVID

The father-of-four was seen dancing with the teenagers in footage that was originally posted on TikTok, and gave a glimpse inside his stylish home in the process.

Features in the spacious living space include spotlights and co-ordinating cream furniture and décor. There is also a kitchen bar and a large dining room table, while the kitchen could be seen from a distance, complete with a drinks cabinet.

GMA's Michael Strahan shared a look inside his huge living room with his twins

The former sportsman's home proved to be the perfect sanctuary for him when he was recovering from COVID.

The home is located close to the GMA studios in Times Square, where Michael returned to a fortnight ago after isolating for several weeks.

During his time off work, Michael was supported by his co-stars, fans and family.

The TV star has an open-plan living area leading onto the kitchen

The presenter is a doting dad to his twins, who he shares with ex-wife Jean Muggli, and is also father to older children Tanita and Michael Jr., who he shares with ex-wife Wanda Hutchins.

Michael previously opened up about fatherhood during an interview with People. He said: "My kids give me strength. I love being with the kids.

To me, it's all about family, now more than anything." Prior to going back to work, the sportsman shared a video message on GMA, where he detailed his experience with the deadly disease.

Another look inside Michael's stylish home

He said: "Just wanted to say thank you to everybody for your well wishes, and thank you for everyone who reached out and sent me the get-well wishes and all the advice on how to feel better.

"I just want to let you know that I do feel a lot better and I'm just thankful to be on the other side of it." He added: "You don't want Covid or to go through everything that it brings with it."

