Kelly Ripa shares rare photo with mother inside her parents' cosy family home The Live with Kelly and Ryan star is incredibly close to her parents

Kelly Ripa often shares photos of her family on social media, including her husband Mark Consuelos and their three children.

However, the Live with Kelly and Ryan star's parents, especially her mother, tend to keep a lower profile.

The former All My Children star delighted her followers on Instagram on Sunday after sharing some rare photos with her mum and dad after paying them a visit at their home.

Kelly posted a number of snapshots online, including a selfie of her with her mother Esther, who the actress has compared to many times in the past.

In the picture, Esther had placed her hand in front of her face, resulting in Kelly writing in the caption: "Mom proved as elusive to capture as always."

Kelly Ripa inside her parents' home with her mum Esther

The star shared a sweet photo with her father Joseph, and a fun photo of her dad's Viewer's Choice Award, which had been used to hold face masks.

"Dad's Viewer's Choice Award also took no chances," the star wrote.

Kelly was raised by her parents in New Jersey, and has a sister called Linda.

In June, the mother-of-three shared some incredible throwback photos of her mum to celebrate her 79th birthday, and fans couldn't get over just how much they looked alike.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star with dad Joseph

"You're her twin," one wrote, while another commented: "You look exactly like your mum and Lola and Joaquin look exactly like you."

Others thought Kelly's teenage daughter Lola was the spitting image of her grandmother. "Lola looks like your beautiful mum," one observed, while another noted: "Oh my gosh, there's a striking resemblance to your Lola! Gorgeous! Happy birthday to your mom."

During the pandemic, Kelly has been in constant contact with her parents and has previously shared pictures of them during FaceTime sessions, including on special occasions.

Kelly's dad's award is being put to good use!

The former Hope and Faith actress has had a busy few days, having celebrated her youngest son Joaquin's 18th birthday on Wednesday.

Joaquin is Kelly and Mark's youngest son and the star has a close bond with him.

On Wednesday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, the doting mum joked that Joaquin was her "least, least favourite child" after telling her co-host Ryan Seacrest that the teen had surprised her with a beautiful bouquet of flowers on his birthday.

