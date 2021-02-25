Married at First Sight's Michael and Martha's second wedding plans revealed Michael and Martha got married on the show, but not in real life

Married at First Sight Australia stars Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli tied the knot on the show in 2018, and they are still together. Speaking to Women's Day, the couple revealed that if they got married again off air, they would do things very differently a second time around.

Makeup artist Martha admitted: "I'm so grateful for our MAFS wedding, but it wasn't my fairy tale." Going on to explain it would likely be an intimate affair: "I don't want 600 people there, whose names I don't all know," she said.

The theme of the day would be "groovy and super relaxed", and although the type of venue is still up for discussion, Michael has his heart set on an alfresco wedding. In the same interview he opened up to say: "Outdoors is where I spend most of my day, so it makes sense."

While they have not let on of any upcoming plans to tie the knot for real, their bond seems stronger than ever with Michael recently penning an online tribute to his girlfriend.

He wrote: "So I don't often profess my love for you on social media... mainly because it makes people gag on their morning toast as they scroll.

If Martha and Michael married again they would do it differently

"But for once, I'll drop a couple of corny lines about how much I love you. We literally spend every waking (and sleeping) second together and somehow I find myself loving you more every day.

"You push me. You motivate me. You challenge me, and you don’t ever let me quit when shit gets hard. For that I will be forever thankful. I wouldn’t be where I am today without your support."

Martha married Michael on the show

Despite Martha coming from Melbourne, she has relocated to Sydney to be with Michael, and the pair now live together in a beautiful apartment in Bondi Beach.

