Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell caught kissing in loved-up backstage photo - fans react Kate Hudson shared an adorable snap of Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell engaging in some PDA

Kate Hudson has shared an adorable behind the scenes snap of a loved-up Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell.

Goldie’s daughter Kate was nominated for several Golden Globes on Sunday, and revealed her mom and stepdad are still madly in love after nearly 40 years.

In the picture, shared on Instagram, Kurt leans in to give his partner a kiss on the lips. Award winner Goldie, wearing a strappy black floral summer dress, was seated on a stool leaning up for the public display of affection.

"Cannot handle this, cutest couple ever," shared celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe as one fan added: "Best couple in the world. Love them."

Sharon Stone commented: "They r the best," while others said they were “obsessed” with the pair.

Goldie and Kurt had joined Kate and her family for Sunday’s Golden Globes, for which Kate was nominated for several awards.

Kate was also joined by fiancé Danny Fujikawa, daughter Rani and brother Oliver Hudson, and the group posed for a gorgeous family photo at Kate's home during the evening.

Kate shared the snap on Instagram, revealing where they all came together to celebrate the awards, after transforming Kate's living space into a beautiful cinema room complete with enormous projector screen.

The family sat on a retro-style floral sofa, which is in keeping with the vintage theme that runs throughout Kate's home, while there are two additional armchairs seen in the photo, as well as a huge bunch of white roses.

Kate's home is, in fact, the home she grew up in.

The mum-of-three bought it from her mother Goldie and Kurt in 2005 for $5.5million, before going on to purchase the building next door in 2011 and combining the two to make an even bigger, luxury estate in the Pacific Palisades, LA.

She lives in the main house with Danny, their daughter Rani Rose, and Kate's two sons Ryder and Bingham, both from previous relationships.

