Goldie Hawn discusses her children's parenting styles in rare interview about famous family The First Wives Club star is a doting mum to Oliver and Kate Hudson, and Wyatt Russell

Goldie Hawn loves nothing more than being a mother and despite her children's upbringing in the public eye, the Hollywood star ensured that they stayed grounded.

What's more, the First Wives Club star is now enjoying seeing how her own children have taken to parenting.

MORE: Goldie Hawn's son Oliver's appearance divides fans in latest post

In an unearthed interview on TODAY in 2014, Goldie opened up about her grandchildren, and described Oliver and Kate Hudson as "unbelievable parents".

She said: "Kurt and I are so proud. They're mirroring a lot of the way they were raised, and that just shows you how important it is to raise your kids well, 'cause they will raise their kids well."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Goldie Hawn dances around the kitchen with Kurt Russell

Oliver Hudson shares three children, Wilder, Bhodi and Rio, with wife Erinn Bartlett, while Kate shares son Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson, son Bingham with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, and daughter Rani Rose with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.

MORE: Goldie Hawn celebrates special anniversary with Kurt Russell during lockdown

MORE: Goldie Hawn reacts in shock to Oliver Hudson's 'crying' video

Goldie and Kurt Russell are also parents to son Wyatt Russell, who is thought to have welcomed his first child with wife Meredith Hagner.

Goldie Hawn's children are mirroring her when it comes to their parenting style

The couple's first child was due on Christmas Day, although they haven't officially announced the birth, choosing to keep the happy news out of the spotlight.

The actress loves nothing more than spending time with her grandchildren, and previously told Australian Women's Weekly: "A good family is the answer to happiness.

MORE: Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's unusual punishment for Oliver Hudson revealed

I look at our kids and grandchildren and there's nothing in the world that could make me as proud as I am of all of them. "Being a grandmother is amazing, I love it. It brings incredible joy. Family is so important," she added.

Goldie and Kate Hudson at Meredith Hagner's baby shower

Goldie and Kurt have been able to see their grandchildren regularly during the pandemic as they all live close to each other. In a joint interview on USA Today in December, the celebrity couple opened up about their time together in 2020.

READ: Kate Hudson reveals worries for Oliver Hudson during lockdown

The award-winning actress said: "We all live together, blocks from each other. So we're really close.

Goldie with granddaughter Rani Rose

"I rode my bike over to Kate's the other day. We're just blessed, but it's not just blessed. This was a design. We want to be together.

"That's the good news and no one lives out of state, not yet. We're in good shape there, for sure."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.