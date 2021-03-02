Tracee Ellis Ross stuns in lycra outfit for impressive workout video

Tracee Ellis Ross had fans marveling at her physique and her flexibility when she shared a video of herself on Instagram, pulling off some seriously impressive workout moves.

The Girlfriends actress, 48, posted a clip of herself working up a sweat during an at-home exercise session and she got so hot she admitted she had to start peeling off layers.

Tracee looked phenomenal as she went through her Tracy Anderson Method routine, complete with kettlebells and weights on her legs.

WATCH: Tracee Ellis Ross is put through her paces in impressive workout video wearing lycra

The star started off with a skintight white top and sweat pants, but soon enough she had stripped down to some form-fitting lycra workout leggings.

Fans commended her efforts and were also stunned by her choice of clothing: "A long sleeve and sweatpants. Hmmm," wrote one, while a second said: "I’ve never seen someone workout in a long sleeve turtleneck, maybe I should try it."

Tracee got so hot with all the lunging, twisting and lifting she even took her shoes off.

Tracee works hard to stay in shape

"Another new @tracyandersonmethod program," she captioned the clip. "So hard I had to start shedding some layers... and yes, my shoes. I shed my shoes. I was really hot."

Tracee recently surprised her fans with some gorgeous footage of her on holiday in swimwear. She was reflecting on a time where everyone could holiday freely and put together a video of herself lounging in several pools around the world.

"Oh, how I long for another first dip," she wrote. "Here's a collection of them from vacations past."

Tracee recently shared a throwback bikini selfie

Her post sparked a series of comments from fans who wanted to know the secret to her beauty.

"You literally do not age. What's the secret?" Another was full of praise for the actress, writing: "The cuteness that you are!!! These videos always made me smile."

