Kelly Ripa stuns in hot pants and heels and her dancer's legs look phenomenal Her husband was blown away by her appearance

Kelly Ripa works hard for her body and it shows! The star shared an amazing throwback photo of herself on Thursday and even she was impressed with how great her legs looked.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host blew fans away with the image of her rocking tiny shorts and sky-high heels as she was captured striding through New York.

She captioned the shot: "2009 whoever took this, thank you. I almost forgot. #dance #dancer."

Kelly's fans flooded her with praise and said: "Best legs in the biz!" and, "Dancer's bod forever," while others branded her "unbelievable".

She also received an incredible compliment from her husband, Mark Consuelos, who commented: "Smoke show."

When he was reminded by one of Kelly's followers that he is a lucky man, he added: "Facts!" along with two heart emojis.

Kelly thanked whoever took the photo

Kelly's photo was deemed so hot, that one fan even suggested someone go check on Mark, "He might have passed out," they wrote.

Despite the fact Kelly was reminiscing over what her body looked like back in 2009, she remains fit, healthy and toned at 50, and it's through plenty of hard work and determination.

She also credits the help of Dr. Daryl Gioffre - author of Get Off Your Sugar - for helping her kick sugar cravings.

He spoke to HELLO! and gave insight into Kelly's wellness regime.

Kelly and Mark have three children together

"She walks the walk, and lives this lifestyle better than anyone I know," he said. "She works out daily, and every time she eats, they are high-alkaline foods that nourish and strengthen her body, strengthen her energy, and strengthen her immune system."

When she gets a craving for something sweet, she turns to detox tea!

"She drinks our Alkamind Acid-Kicking Daily Greens every morning, and will drink a detox tea with turmeric, ginger, lemon, and black pepper at night to crush any cravings, and keep the body in a peak, strengthened state.

"Being healthy is not about deprivation, it's about balance, and that's exactly how Kelly lives."

