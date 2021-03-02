Helena Christensen is a supermodel who knows how to look after her health, but her latest video on Instagram left many of her followers worried about her.

The star, 52, shared a shiver-inducing swimsuit clip on her social media in which she was submerged in freezing cold water near her home in the Catskills, NY.

Helena wore a pale blue one-piece for her icy dip, which lasted just a few seconds, but sparked an overwhelming response from fans.

Her natural approach to her wellbeing had many of her followers concerned she was doing more harm than good, but Helena assured them her plunge pool was for several very good reasons.

"Are you mad?! Don’t listen to people listen to your body and the freezing cold," said one, while another commented: "Why all of this?" and a third begged: "Please stay out of the freezing water."

But the good-natured Dane responded to them with lots of informative comments about the benefits of her practice.

Helena lives in the Catskills in New York

She explained: "A dip in some cold water boosts oestrogen and testosterone production, adding an edge to fertility and libido.

"The benefits of increased libido include more confidence, higher self-esteem, and enhanced mood. The heart has to pump faster in cold water and the body must work harder to keep everything warm."

Helena continued: "Plus so much more, metabolism and immune system boost, burns calories, improves circulation, reduces stress."

Helena swears by her icy cold dips

She was also asked how long she submerges her body for and she told them 20 seconds was ideal.

As for when she started taking cold water dips and how long it took for her to get used to it, she revealed: "4-5 years ago. I mean freezing water is freezing water but you kind of get obsessed I guess."

