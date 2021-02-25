Rebel Wilson looks so different in sporty throwback before she was famous The star lost more than 60lbs last year

Rebel Wilson has an uber-successful career as a Hollywood actress, but before she hit the dizzy heights of fame - she considered doing something completely different!

The Australian actress, 40, shared an epic throwback photo of herself on Instagram on Thursday and fans weren't even sure it was her.

In the action shot, Rebel was wearing tennis whites and delivering a powerful backhand. Her blonde locks were replaced with a brunette hairdo and was pulled up in a tight ponytail.

WATCH: Rebel Wilson's amazing health transformation 2020-2021

Rebel captioned the photo: "I don’t know whether you guys know but one of my original career choices was to be a professional tennis player...I ended up being way too short (and also not good enough) but geeesh I used to love being a beast on the court!"

Her fans went wild for the photo and told her they could have seen her at Wimbledon, while others said: "I'm happy you chose acting/comedy! You're great!!" and asked: "Is that really you?"

Rebel has a passion for tennis and just the other day she shared a photo of herself watching the Australian Open, from inside her plush LA home.

Rebel said she wanted to be a tennis player

The Pitch Perfect actress has overhauled her health over the last 12 months and shed more than 60lbs.

She's made working out a priority for herself and regularly shares photos of herself hiking, swimming or exercising with her personal trainer, Gunnar Peterson.

Rebel stunned her fans in a leather catsuit recently during a fitness session with the A-list trainer.

She also rocked a yellow hoodie which matched her gym surroundings and Gunnar shared the image on his own social media.

Rebel recently rocked a very different look for her new show

The actress also posted photos with her trainer, adding a yellow hoodie over her outfit.

"Dressing to match the gym is next level @rebelwilson, just like everything you do!" he wrote.

Rebel has opened up about how she's treated now that she's lost weight and told Australian radio station 2Day FM: "What's been really interesting to me is how other people treat you.

"Sometimes being bigger, people didn't look twice at you and now that I'm in good shape people offer to carry my groceries to the car and open doors for you.

"Is this what other people have experienced all the time? That to me has been really interesting."

