Helena Christensen proved that snow wasn't going to stop her from making a statement in a bikini on Wednesday when she shared the most magical winter snapshot on Instagram.

The Danish model, 52, looked sensational in a pretty, purple two-piece as she elegantly tip-toed through a snowy setting near her mountainous home in the Catskills, NY.

With the sun shining down on her, Helena showed off her lean legs - and ability to withstand the cold.

WATCH: Helena Christensen takes a dip in freezing cold waters wearing a red swimsuit

She captioned the picturesque images alongside a chilly looking river: "Ice hole search," which prompted a barrage of responses from her fans.



"Good job you had that warmer bikini on," joked one follower, while another warned: "Don't fall in!"

Others said: "You Danes are crazy with this winter bathing," while others wrote: "You're a braver woman than I am."

Helena was looking for the perfect place to take a dip

It's not the first time Helena has shocked fans with her freezing antics.

Over Christmas, she endured a very cold outdoor dip, which she videoed for her followers to ring in her birthday.

Helena was wearing a red swimsuit as she lowered herself into the water in her home country, and was heard audibly gasping at the chill.

Helena was joined for her wintery walk by her beloved dog

She was treated to a much warmer climate recently when she escaped her New York home for another of her properties in a sun-soaked location.

Helena surprised fans when she showcased several tattoos while wearing a frilly bikini.

Her fans loved her look, but some of them were left less than impressed with the artwork.

Just a couple of weeks before she was sunning herself on a beach

"You are amazing. But the tatoos [sic] is too much," wrote one fan, to which Helena quickly commented back: "Thank god there's only 9 of them then."

The follower was left a little sheepish and responded: "Oops," before lavishing Helena with more praise for being "natural" and "perfect".

