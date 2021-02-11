Tracee Ellis Ross shares bikini throwback - and fans are all saying the same thing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Prior to her acting days, Tracee Ellis Ross was strutting on runways as a model, and she shared a photo on Instagram from that time that stunned fans for one big reason.

The Black-ish star looks exactly the same now as she did over 20 years ago. “APRÈS SWIM ~ maybe 21 or 22 years old,” Tracee captioned the photo, which showed her sitting outside in a blue bikini top with her curly hair wrapped in a turban headwrap.

“Look the same,” celebrity stylist Karla Welch wrote. “K but this looks like last week though,” one fan wrote. “You took this 10 minutes ago, don’t lie ma’am,” another chimed in.

If you look at one of the most recent photos Tracee shared Wednesday, the proof is there. The 48-year-old thesp gave major WFH style inspo in a green turtleneck top paired with gray trousers, and completed the look with oversized gold hoop earrings, two gold necklaces, and chic black Chanel opticals.

“SHADES OF GREEN” for today’s zooming, she captioned the series of photos of her rocking the look. “Hello Gorgeous,” Harpers Bazaar Editor in Chief wrote. “These are my blue screen protector glasses. I had the lenses done!,” Tracee replied. “Sissss! You just inspired an outfit. I have that same turtle neck and pants.”

It’s no secret Tracee has an incredible style, but at this point we need her to launch a skincare line, considering there is no difference in her face here and in her throwback photo.

Until then, we’ll be scooping up products from her Pattern Beauty collection, particularly the brand’s new treatment mask, which Tracee recently applied to her hair in an Instagram video. We’re also loving the hydration shampoo and heavy conditioner for coilies.





Pattern Beauty Heavy Conditioner, $25, Pattern Beauty

“Introducing the @patternbeauty Treatment Mask “Want some definition & curl elongation? Want to fortify your hair from the inside out? Well then our new Treatment Mask is just for you!,” Tracee captioned the video. “It includes rice water ferment & moringa oil, so it aids with strengthening your curls, coils & tight textures and length retention.”

“I wasn’t familiar with this type of mask before but I gotta say that I absolutely LOVE it! It’s formulated for coils & tight-textures, but all curls can benefit from adding this into the wash day routine. And the best part? You don’t have to make rice for your hair anymore—now you can just make it for dinner! Available now at patternbeauty.com.”