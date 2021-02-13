Tracee Ellis Ross stuns fans as she emerges from luxurious home pool The Girlfriends actress was looking stunning as she prepared for her morning dips

Tracee Ellis Ross wowed fans after she emerged from a luxurious home pool in a tiny brown bikini.

In a series of videos on Instagram, the Girlfriends star can be seen lounging in several pools around the world as she prepared for her first dip of the morning.

Reflecting on a time where we could all holiday freely, the star posted: "Oh, how I long for another first dip. Here's a collection of them from vacations past."

The actress looked incredible emerging from the pool

In one video, the star is in a home pool and she pulls out her hair bobbles and shakes her natural hair free.

To the tune of Sampha's Incomplete Kisses, the Black-ish actress dances sensually before descending into the water. As Tracee remerged, she resembled many a Bond girl who has made their entrance from the waves.

Fans were wowed by the star's beauty, with RuPaul's Drag Race legend Shea Coulee writing: "I needed this." Another fan added a heart eyes emoji and wrote: "Glow on Queen."

Heart eye emojis were a common theme in the post's comments, and another person using them gushed: "Everything about you."

Tracee used to be a models in her 20s

One fan praised the star's eternal youthfulness, lamenting: "You literally do not age. What's the secret?" Another was full of praise for the actress, writing: "The cuteness that you are!!! These videos always made me smile."

One enthusiastic fan even said: "I would be so content if there was a page dedicated to just this."

