Matthew Moore
Tracee Ellis Ross has been relaxing poolside and she looks stunning in her tiny bikini
Tracee Ellis Ross wowed fans after she emerged from a luxurious home pool in a tiny brown bikini.
In a series of videos on Instagram, the Girlfriends star can be seen lounging in several pools around the world as she prepared for her first dip of the morning.
Reflecting on a time where we could all holiday freely, the star posted: "Oh, how I long for another first dip. Here's a collection of them from vacations past."
The actress looked incredible emerging from the pool
In one video, the star is in a home pool and she pulls out her hair bobbles and shakes her natural hair free.
To the tune of Sampha's Incomplete Kisses, the Black-ish actress dances sensually before descending into the water. As Tracee remerged, she resembled many a Bond girl who has made their entrance from the waves.
Fans were wowed by the star's beauty, with RuPaul's Drag Race legend Shea Coulee writing: "I needed this." Another fan added a heart eyes emoji and wrote: "Glow on Queen."
Heart eye emojis were a common theme in the post's comments, and another person using them gushed: "Everything about you."
Tracee used to be a models in her 20s
One fan praised the star's eternal youthfulness, lamenting: "You literally do not age. What's the secret?" Another was full of praise for the actress, writing: "The cuteness that you are!!! These videos always made me smile."
One enthusiastic fan even said: "I would be so content if there was a page dedicated to just this."
