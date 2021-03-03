Peter Andre has once again touched upon his grief following the death of his beloved brother Andrew.

The singer's older brother Andrew passed away in December 2012 after a ten-month battle with kidney cancer. The singer was left understandably inconsolable following his untimely passing.

At the time, Peter appeared in reality TV show, Peter Andre: My Life, which also featured his two eldest children Junior, 15, and Princess, 13, whom he shares with ex-wife Katie Price.

The following year, Peter cancelled his series. In his new YouTube show Life With The Andres, which also stars his wife Emily, the family sat down to reminisce about the old series, prompting Peter to explain why the show had ended.

"It really was amazing reliving those incredible moments. I'm really enjoying the YouTube vlogs and they're something fun we can do as a family," the 48-year-old wrote in his new! magazine column.

"I often get asked why I stopped filming our reality show when it was doing so well and I guess there were a number of factors, the main one being when I lost my brother Andrew in 2012.

Pete's brother Andrew passed away in 2012

"Even though ITV were very kind to give me a month off filming, when I went to film again I was constantly breaking down and I realised it was time to take a long break from doing the show.

"In December 2017, Pete admitted one of his biggest regrets was not spending more Christmases with his late sibling.

"If I could turn back time my wish would be to spend another Christmas with him," said the star. "We were never able to spend Christmas together as we were never in the same country at the same time. The only year we did was the year Andrew sadly died. He's always in my thoughts but especially at this time of year."

