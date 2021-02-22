Peter Andre makes surprising parenting confession over restrictions for Junior and Princess The singer is a doting dad to four kids

Peter Andre has once again opened up about the perils of raising his children in today's climate.

In a column for Daily Mail, the dad-of-four confessed he is still learning to be a parent every day as he looks ahead to his eldest son Junior's 16th birthday in June.

"I worry about my kids around the clock," he shared. "That hasn't changed as mine have got older. Junior will be 16 in June and he's asked me if he can have a moped for his birthday.

"I can't agree as I'd be living in constant fear every time he went out on it. I realise I have to loosen the reigns a little bit each year, but it's a tough balance to strike."

The 47-year-old, who lives in Surrey with his wife Emily MacDonagh, is a doting dad to their two children, Amelia, seven, and Theodore, four. He also has two children, Junior, 15, and Princess, 13, from his previous marriage to Katie Price.

Despite meeting Junior and Princess' mum on I'm A Celebrity, Peter explained he doesn't let his children watch many reality TV shows, such as Love Island. "For years I wouldn't let him watch Love Island, but now that he's older I've finally caved in," he added.

"Princess still isn't allowed to watch it, and she isn't allowed to have her phone in her room either. I feel like I'm busting their chops, but at the same time I believe I'm doing what's best for them. I've learned that it's important to set boundaries, and that those rules really are for their benefit."

Peter pictured with wife Emily and his two eldest children Junior and Princess

Last year, Peter issued a stern warning to his two eldest children, insisting they will never appear Love Island! Responding to claims made by Piers Morgan that he would cut his sons out of his will if they ever appeared on the series, Peter wrote in his column for new! magazine: "Unlike Piers, I like watching Love Island, but I do get where he is coming from."

He added: "I've already told Bista [Princess] that unless she gets approached to do a show about nuns, she won't ever be doing anything like that. And Junior sometimes asks if I'd let him go on, but I've said no way - unless he's the host, not a contestant.

"I know the day will come when they make their own decisions and won't listen to their dad, but until then I'll do my best to guide them into making the right choices."

