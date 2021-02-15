Peter Andre's wife Emily gives fans a sneak peek into their Valentine's Day with their kids The couple share two children together

Peter Andre and his wife Emily enjoyed a relatively low-key Valentine's Day with their two children.

In a heartwarming post, the NHS doctor shared a sweet photo of their seven-year-old daughter Amelia opening a sweet gift from her father. "A little gift for Millie from Daddy @peterandre… happy Valentine's Day," gushed the doting mum.

Earlier in the day, Emily revealed that her pop star husband had surprised her with a bunch of red roses and presents when she woke up. "I've been spoilt," she wrote. "With a cup of tea in bed and a lie in… the ultimate special treat."

She later unveiled pictures of their romantic meal - sirloin steak followed by a green tea panna cotta. Delicious! "Tonight's chef was Emily... amazing and thank you beautiful," remarked Peter.

"Japanese style sirloin steak with ponzu dipping sauce and wasabi cream. Dessert was matcha green tea panna cotta with summer fruit sauce @dr_emily_official."

Emily uploaded this snap of the couple's daughter Amelia

The couple, who have been married since 2015, are doting parents to two young children, Amelia and four-year-old child Theo. Peter is also dad to his two eldest children Junior and Princess from his marriage to Katie Price.

Both Emily and Peter have opted to keep their children's identities hidden from the public – so the cute picture of their daughter was a welcome surprise.

In a recent YouTube video, the 47-year-old singer was forced to address their privacy once again after a fan enquired about their decision to keep Amelia, and Theo "offline" – unlike his eldest two kids.

Peter shared this throwback snap with Emily

"Emily's point is that they weren't born into the media," he shared. "No one has ever seen their faces, so she doesn't want anyone to see their faces, so that when they go to school no one can recognise them."

He continued: "Obviously with J and P, from day one we were documenting our lives and they were part of that, so I think that they've always been in the media. I've got to respect Emily for that, she hasn't done it and she says that once you do cross that there's no going back, so I'm like, 'Ok, no problem.'"

