Peter Andre shows just how close his four children are in sweet video

Peter Andre has posted a heart-melting video on Instagram which shows the incredibly close bond between his four children, Junior, Princess, Amelia and Theo.

The 47-year-old singer uploaded the clip of his four children in a jacuzzi, with Princess adorably carrying Theo around.

As Theo splashes around in Princess' arms, Junior uses the opportunity to squirt his three siblings with a water shooter, while Amelia tries to duck out the way.

In the background, Peter can be heard saying "yeah" and asking his children if they're enjoying themselves.

Peter's children showcased their close sibling bond

Fans were touched by the sweet video, which was simply captioned "Sibling love…" and many praised the clip as "lovely" with others noting the resemblance between Junior and Peter, calling the youngster his "dad's double."

Another gushed: "Aww omg love this, they are the best of kids." One fan praised the entire family, writing: "You have an amazing family, wonderful children, you should be very proud of them all, you guys are definitely great role models."

The singer is a proud father of four

Peter's eldest children, Junior and Princess, were born to model Katie Price, while Amelia and Theo were born to Peter's current wife, medical doctor Emily Andre.

Although Junior and Princess have been in the spotlight since their birth, Peter and Emily have opted to keep Amelia and Theo 'offline'. After a fan recently queried this, Peter explained the reasoning, saying: "Emily's point was that they weren't born into the media. No one has ever seen their faces, so that when they go to school no one can recognise them."

He continued: "Obviously with J and P, from day one we were documenting our lives and they were part of that, so I think that they've always been in the media. I've got to respect Emily for that, she hasn't done it and she says that once you do cross that there's no going back, so I'm like, 'Ok, no problem."

