Peter Andre addresses why he and wife Emily keep their kids 'offline'

Peter Andre and his wife Emily often share insights into their home life, however, the couple have opted against showing their children's faces.

In a new YouTube video, the 47-year-old singer was forced to address their privacy once again after a fan enquired about their decision to keep Amelia, seven, and Theo, four, "offline" – unlike his eldest two kids, Princess and Junior, whom he shares with ex-wife Katie Price.

"Emily's point is that they weren't born into the media," he shared. "No one has ever seen their faces, so she doesn't want anyone to see their faces, so that when they go to school no one can recognise them."

He continued: "Obviously with J and P, from day one we were documenting our lives and they were part of that, so I think that they've always been in the media. I've got to respect Emily for that, she hasn't done it and she says that once you do cross that there's no going back, so I'm like, 'Ok, no problem.'"

Both Emily and Peter have previously spoken about their decision to keep their children's identities hidden from the public. In a recent chat with HELLO!, Peter explained that it has been surprisingly easy to do so (with the exception of his now-infamous Loose Women mishap.)

Peter shares two kids with wife Emily

He admitted: "The younger kids have never been on TV, Emily just wants to keep them this way as long as possible and I respect that.

"I remember people thinking it was going to be really difficult having Millie and Theo on TV and have their faces blurred but it's easy to do, people still get to know their personalities. You don't see their faces so you couldn't pick them out in the street, but you can see their personalities and that's what you really want to show."

