Peter Andre dropped jaws on Friday when he shared the unexpected news that Charlotte Crosby will be impersonating him on the new season of The Circle, however, fans were quick to point out that Peter may have given the game away by posting about it.

"Surely the others in the circle can see Charlotte is gunna be you Peter!!! I hope this doesn’t mess with her spot in the house!" exclaimed one social media user in response to the famous dad's post.

"With it being all over Insta don’t you think the other contents will see?" queried another, with a third writing: "Well it's not a secret now lol."

Others pointed out that the new season of the hit reality show has most likely already been filmed, while many more simple told the singer: "Can't wait for this."

Peter's news comes days after he confessed to the Daily Mail that he is still learning to be a parent every day as he looks ahead to his eldest son Junior's 16th birthday in June.

Peter shared the news on Instagram

"I worry about my kids around the clock," he shared. "That hasn't changed as mine have got older. Junior will be 16 in June and he's asked me if he can have a moped for his birthday.

"I can't agree as I'd be living in constant fear every time he went out on it. I realise I have to loosen the reigns a little bit each year, but it's a tough balance to strike."

The 47-year-old, who lives in Surrey with his wife Emily MacDonagh, is a doting dad to their two children, Amelia, seven, and Theodore, four. He also has two children, Junior, 15, and Princess, 13, from his previous marriage to Katie Price.

