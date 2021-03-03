Is there anything Sharon Stone can't do?

Not only is the A-lister a world-class actor, but on Monday, the 62-year-old revealed that she's also an incredibly talented painter.

Unveiling a beautiful watercolour piece that she has been working on, the Basic Instinct star showed off the artwork at different stages, and when posting a photo of its completion even told her followers that she'd painted it using make-up brushes.

Uploading a photo of her striking work, titled Mother Earth, Sharon wrote: "OK NOW I really did finish it. Done: Mother Earth. I’d like to thank @iconic.london make-up brushes, I used them on this painting."

It's no surprise that the star's social media followers were taken aback by her efforts, with many taking to the comment section of Sharon's post to compliment her work.

Sharon showed off the amazing painting

"Is there anything you can't do?" said one.

"Amazing," added another, with a third saying: "Beautiful."

When she's not wowing her fans with her flair for creativity, Sharon is leaving them speechless with age-defying photos of herself.

In November, Sharon proved her modelling days are far from over when she shared a photo of herself clad in a black bodysuit and heels. An incredible photo of Marilyn Monroe could be seen on the wall behind the mother-of-three.

Sharon proudly posted the image and captioned it: "My friend and brilliant stylist @paris_libby sent me this today. I am not only astounded but grateful that I am still modeling at 62, La Dolce Vita. Thx to everyone who hired me this year. Ss."

Followers flooded her account with 'on fire' emojis and called her "gorgeous", and it's certainly easy to see why.

