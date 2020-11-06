Rebel Wilson bares her abs in sports bra and shorts She’s made 2020 her year of health

Rebel Wilson is strong, healthy and proud of it!

The star showcased her fit new physique on Instagram and wowed fans with her ab-baring outfit.

The Australian actress, 40, is on a mission to make her health her priority and there is no denying it's working.

On Friday Rebel shared a super-fit photo of herself on Instagram wearing tight shorts and a sports bra showing off the results of her new wellness regime.

WATCH: Rebel Wilson films her first-ever surf lesson and it's amazing

"What up BE-AtCH!" she captioned the photo of her standing on a balcony with a beautiful ocean backdrop. "(Woke up early, ready to smash a beach run)"

Her boyfriend, Jacob Busch, was one of the first to give the image a thumbs up as he commented: "babe" with a fire and a bicep emoji.

Rebel's fans were also inspired by her healthy attitude and said: "So proud of you! You look fantastic!" and "I see ab lines forming".

Rebel was off for a beach run

Rebel is in Mexico filming a new show with SAS: Who Dares Wins trainer, Ant Middleton, and it appears he's been putting her through her paces.

The Bridesmaids star is determined to reach her target weight of 165lbs by the end of the year.

She's documented her weight loss journey with her fans and shared photos of herself hiking, hitting the gym and even flipping tires, in a bid to get in shape.

Rebel's boyfriend called her a babe

Rebel's confidence has soared since she decided to make her health her priority and she's posted numerous swimsuit shots on social media to celebrate it.

She's also found love with brewery heir, Jacob, who calls himself "very lucky" to be with Rebel.

The year 2020 has been a good one for Rebel who has launched a career as a children's book author and landed her first role in a non-comedic movie.

Go Rebel!

