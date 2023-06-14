Rebel Wilson's daily diet revealed after unrecognizable weight loss transformation

Rebel Wilson declared 2020 her 'Year of Health' and she didn't hold back when it came to transforming her diet. The Pitch Perfect star reached her goal weight after she lost a whopping 80lbs and has been focused on maintaining her healthier lifestyle ever since.

The 43-year-old is now a mom to daughter Royce Lillian, whom she welcomed via surrogate in November 2022, and she previously revealed she was inspired to become healthier when she wanted to freeze her eggs. "I was carrying around a lot of excess weight," Rebel told People. "It's almost like I didn't think of my own needs. I thought of a future child's needs that really inspired me to get healthier."

WATCH: Rebel Wilson's unrecognizable transformation

One look at the Australian's star Instagram and her transformation is clear to see. Instead of indulging in sugary treats and junk food, she is focused on a protein-rich diet.

"Before I was probably eating 3,000 calories most days, and because they were normally carbs, I would still be hungry," she told People. "So, I've really changed to eating a high-protein diet, which is challenging because I didn’t use to eat a lot of meat."

Rebel Wilson's daily diet

© Instagram Rebel has lost almost 80lbs

What does Rebel Wilson eat for breakfast?

Rebel is believed to use the Mayr Method to stay in shape, which focuses on portion control, gut health, and inflammation reduction and eliminates processed foods. The mindful eating technique also cuts out snacking, reduces dairy and gluten intake, and puts a big emphasis on chewing food slowly.

On the Mayr plan, the largest meal of the day is breakfast with a smaller meal at lunch and the smallest meal of the day is supper. Raw foods are not recommended after 3 pm, so Rebel is likely to tuck into a big breakfast – think organic eggs, spinach, and homemade bread.

© Tommaso Boddi Rebel in 2019 before her journey to better health

Good Housekeeping revealed a list of foods allowed on the Mayr plan and fruits such as apricots, apples, and berries featured. Ground oats are permitted, meaning Rebel may well be a porridge fan.

What does Rebel Wilson eat for lunch?

Rebel's meals often center around fish such as salmon or chicken breast and the star aims to achieve an overall healthy balance with her diet. "It doesn’t mean every week is a healthy week," she told People. "Some weeks are just write-offs, and there’s nothing you can do about that.”

© David M. Benett Rebel Wilson declared a 'Year of Health' in 2020

If you look at foods on the Mayr plan, fish such as trout and smoked salmon are allowed, as well as skinless turkey breast and tofu. There are plenty of vegetables to choose from: carrots, potatoes, tomatoes, lettuce, broccoli, and turnips are just a few examples. Some carbs make the cut like risotto rice and polenta.

What does Rebel Wilson eat for dinner?

© David M. Benett Rebel now focuses on 'maintenance'

We imagine dinner ingredients are much the same as lunch, just in a smaller portion – lean protein and plenty of fresh veggies. But of course, even A-listers have cheat days.

Rebel took to her Instagram page in October to share a photo of herself eating cake and said: "Remember though girls, you still gotta treat yourself. (I just do it with food now only once or twice a week...and substitute bubble baths on alternate nights)."

© NBC Rebel was inspired to get healthy when she considered freezing her eggs

Overall, Rebel is all about making sure she keeps her new lifestyle balanced. "I'm just trying to go for overall balance, overall healthy balance," she said.

"I have this state of being, which is not my quote, but I go 'Nothing is forbidden.' We’ll be like, 'Should we get In-N-Out burger?' And I'm like, 'Nothing is forbidden.' I can go there, I just might eat half of what I used to eat before. You know? And I'll have a burger, and a few fries, and then you feel fine."

