Country superstar Trisha Yearwood breaks silence after COVID diagnosis The singing superstar took to social media to reply to fans

Country icon Trisha Yearwood has broken her silence for the first time since she was diagnosed with coronavirus.

The singing superstar took to social media to reply to fans, and thank them as one sent her a clip she had been "looking for" for years.

Trisha made a guest appearance on Tea Leoni's TV show, The Naked Truth, in 1998, and after the fan shared it with her, Trisha added: "OMG, I've been looking for this clip for years!

"@TeaLeoni is SO freaking cool. She's a great actor! I'm a...chick singer. :) xoxo."

OMG, I've been looking for this clip for years! @TeaLeoni is SO freaking cool. She's a great actor! I'm a...chick singer. :) xoxo https://t.co/pm9H8LbC0G — Trisha Yearwood (@trishayearwood) March 5, 2021

It was her first tweet since the devastating news in February that she had caught COVID-19.

Her husband, Garth Brooks, shared the news with fans at the time, writing: "The Queen and I have now tested twice. Officially, she’s diagnosed as ‘on her way out of the tunnel’ now, though, which I’m extremely thankful for."

Garth’s test had come back negative.

Trisha and Garth wed in 2005

"Anyone who knows me knows my world begins and ends with Miss Yearwood, so she and I will ride through this together. And anyone who knows her knows she's a fighter and she's been doing everything right, so I know we’ll walk out the other side of this thing together," he added.

Although he never revealed what symptoms she was battling, he later admitted he was terrified that she would lose her singing voice.

"Living with her, I sometimes take it for granted she's one of the greatest voices in all of music, so the possible long-term effects on her concern me as her husband and as a fan," he shared.

"We’re very lucky she is currently under the greatest care in the best city for treating and healing singers."

Garth revealed her COVID diagnosis in February

Trisha, 56, found fame in the 1990s and is one of the all-time great country stars.

She has won three Grammy Awards, three awards from the Academy of Country Music, and three Country Music Association awards.

She also won an Emmy for her Food Network series, Trisha's Southern Kitchen.

