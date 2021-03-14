Nicole Kidman's extra-special celebration with daughters Sunday and Faith revealed The Undoing star shares her two youngest daughters with husband Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman has had plenty to celebrate this year, from her Golden Globes nomination to her mum Janelle's birthday over the weekend.

MORE: Nicole Kidman's son Connor shares rare glimpse inside life in Florida

And what's more, the Big Little Lies star is marking Mother's Day in Australia this year, having spent the last one far away from her mum and family Down Under.

The Hollywood star not only will be able to see her beloved mum, but her daughters Sunday and Faith will be able to mark Mother's Day with both Nicole and their grandmother.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman and daughters Sunday and Faith surprise Keith Urban

On Friday, The Hours actress shared a beautiful photo taken from her mum's Safari-themed birthday party, which was attended by the entire family, including her sister Antonia.

MORE: Nicole Kidman and her sister look like twins as they celebrate special milestone

MORE: Nicole Kidman's daughter features in hilarious post by Keith Urban

It looked like a great time was had by all, and Nicole shared a picture of her dressed in animal print and wearing zebra ears, while presenting her mother a show-stopping cake.

Nicole Kidman and daughters Sunday and Faith

The award-winning actress shares her youngest two daughters with husband Keith Urban, and is also mum to older children Bella and Connor Cruise, who she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

MORE: Nicole Kidman's daughter Bella Cruise shares rare selfie to reveal exciting news

MORE: Nicole Kidman's niece is her double in beautiful new photo

Since the summer, Nicole and Keith have been staying at their 111-acre farmhouse in New South Wales with their daughters, having travelled there from their home in Nashville, where they isolated at the start of the pandemic.

Both Nicole and Keith grew up in Australia. The Before I Go to Sleep actress was raised in Melbourne with her mum, sister and dad Anthony Kidman – a psychologist.

Tragically, Anthony passed away in 2014 at the age of 75 after suffering a heart attack.

The Undoing star is a doting mum to four children

During their time in Australia, Nicole and Keith have been making the most of being near their loved ones.

The celebrity couple never leave their children, and have been getting help from her sister and mother.

MORE: Inside Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's bedroom at Australian farmhouse

"My sister's staying over and my mum's helping; I don't have that help in Nashville so that's been incredible," Nicole explained to the New York Times.

Nicole and Keith Urban have been in Australia since the summer

"We never leave the kids, one of us is always there. When Keith went to Nashville and I had to work late nights, I rang Ant and asked her to move in with the girls and she did, and bought along her kids.

MORE: Nicole Kidman poses in dressing gown inside Australian home

"That's special. It's the nature of what we're all having to do now – you get to be commune-like; this extended family where you're all raising each other's kids together."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.