Nicole Kidman and her sister look like twins as they celebrate family milestone together They were having a party!

Nicole Kidman had a sweet family milestone to celebrate on Friday when she rang in her mum's 81st birthday - and the photos with her sister had fans doing a double-take.

The Big Little Lies star was delighted to be able to have a party with her family as COVID-19 restrictions have been eased in Australia where they are living.

Nicole, 53, and Antonia, 50, both shared photos on their Instagram and it was hard to tell them apart.

The Hollywood actress and her sibling threw a safari-themed party for their mother, Janelle, and dressed up in fun costumes for the special occasion.

Nicole wore animal ears and a spotty blouse as she carried a cake out for the party. She captioned the photo: "Happy 81st Birthday Mumma!! We couldn't give you a party last year, but we made up for it last night xx."

Nicole and her sister was excited to celebrate their mum's 81st birthday

In her photo, Antonia donned a safari guide’s outfit and wrote: "Last night we celebrated our Mum’s 81st birthday. Safari theme and lots of fun."

The siblings looked so alike, and fans noticed the uncanny resemblance too. "So cute," wrote one, while another said: "You're so alike," and, "beautiful family".

Nicole has loved being back in Australia with her family as they were forced to be apart at the beginning of the pandemic.

Nicole and her sister look so alike

At one point her sister and her children moved in with Nicole - while her husband, Keith Urban, was at their home in America - and she was incredibly grateful for the support.

"I don't have that help in Nashville so that's been incredible," Nicole explained to The New York Times. "I rang Ant and asked her to move in with the girls and she did, and brought along her kids.

Nicole and Antonia are incredibly close

"That's special. It's the nature of what we're all having to do now – you get to be commune-like; this extended family where you're all raising each other's kids together."

Both Nicole and Antonia grew up in Melbourne, Australia, with their parents Anthony Kidman – a psychologist, and Janelle. While Nicole went on to pursue an acting career, Antonia found success as a journalist and a television presenter.

