Nicole Kidman's son Connor shares rare glimpse inside life in Florida

Nicole Kidman's two oldest children Isabella and Connor Cruise prefer to keep a low profile and are notoriously private, but occasionally they share glimpses inside their lives on social media.

Over the weekend, Connor took to Instagram to share several photos from his weekend – and it looked like he was making the most of the warm weather outside.

The 26-year-old shared several snapshots of his tasty looking dinner after preparing steak on a barbeque outside in what looked to be his garden.

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman is interviewed inside her Australian home

Connor resides in Florida and is a keen fisherman. He recently shared a photo on Instagram showing him and his friends posing on a boat at night with a huge swordfish.

The photo divided fans, although Connor was defiant in his response. "Waiting for the people to freak out cause you killed another fish! That's a good one there though!" one follower wrote, to which Connor replied: "I'm pouring gasoline on the fire."

Nicole Kidman's son Connor Cruise shared a rare look inside his life in Florida

Nicole shares Connor and Bella Cruise with ex-husband Tom Cruise. While Connor is now keeping a low profile, he briefly followed in his parents' footsteps and starred in two films — 2008's Seven Pounds and 2012's Red Dawn remake — before going on to pursue his passion for deep-sea fishing.

Bella, meanwhile, is a talented artist, and sells a selection of prints on her website. The 28-year-old lives in Croydon, South East London, with her husband Max Parker.

Tom Cruise and Nicole's son enjoyed a tasty looking feast in the sun

While Bella is relatively private about her family life, she previously showed support for her cousin's business on social media, and also follows her famous mum.

Both Bella and Connor have followed in their dad's footsteps and are both Scientologists, and Nicole previously opened up about her children's beliefs during an interview with Vanity Fair.

Connor is a keen fisherman and recently shared a rare photo of himself on Instagram

She said: "They are adults. They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it’s my job to love them."

The Others star continued: "I am an example of that tolerance and that’s what I believe – that no matter what your child does, the child has love and the child has to know there is available love and I’m open here.

Nicole with Isabella and Connor when they were younger

"I think that’s so important because if that is taken away from a child, to sever that in any child, in any relationship, in any family – I believe it’s wrong. So that’s our job as a parent, to always offer unconditional love."

