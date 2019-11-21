Sam Claflin looked every inch the dashing man as he attended the star-studded premiere of Charlie's Angels, which took place at The Curzon Mayfair in London on Wednesday evening. The 33-year-old, who confirmed his split from wife Laura Haddock in August, wore a slick navy chalk stripe wool suit and a crisp white shirt by Hackett, styled further with a matching tie and black shiny leather shoes. He happily posed for photos alongside his co-stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska as well as the film's director Elizabeth Banks.

Sam Claflin at the London premiere of Charlie's Angels

The actor also made a trip to the Global Flagship store J.P.Hackett at No.14 Savile Row after the premiere, where he was reunited with his Riot Club co-star Max Irons. Meanwhile, Sam's appearance comes weeks after he opened up about life following his breakup. The British actor, who shares three-year-old son Pip and one-year-old daughter Margot with his ex, told Radio Times that he has kept himself busy with anything that can "distract" him. Asked what he likes to watch when his two children are asleep, he shared: "I love the characters and the world that I'm not that familiar with."

Sam and Laura Haddock confirmed their split in August

"I enjoy anything that distracts me from my own life at the moment, and gives me an insight into how the other half live," he added. Sam and Laura announced their decision to split after six years of marriage in August. At the time, the pair posted a joint statement that said they were moving forward with "nothing but love".

"Laura and I have decided to legally separate," Sam's message on Instagram read. "We will move forward with nothing but love, friendship and a deep respect for one another, whilst continuing to raise our family together." The Hunger Games actor added: "We won't be commenting on this further. Thank you in advance for your support and respecting our privacy at this time. Both of us x."

