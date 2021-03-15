Heartbreaking news for Jamie Dornan as father Jim, 73, dies after contracting coronavirus Jim was a renowned professor and former obstetrician and gynaecologist

Jamie Dornan's father, Jim, has passed away at the age of 73, it has been confirmed.

The respected professor and former obstetrician and gynaecologist, who was well known in the medical field, died after contracting coronavirus.

READ: Jamie Dornan to star in new BBC thriller

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jamie Dornan on struggling with his mother's death

On Monday, Leukaemia & Lymphoma NI confirmed the sad news on Twitter. The statement read: "Very sad news this morning on the passing of Professor Jim Dornan, a passionate patron, advocate and friend to all at @LAL_NI.

"Jim was champion for so many small charities and causes in NI and that legacy will live on. Condolences to family and friends at this sad time."

In Memorium: Celebrities who have sadly passed away in 2021

MORE: Jamie Dornan reveals one major problem with The Fall

Hollywood star Jamie and his wife Amelia Warner are yet to break their silence on social media.

During his career, Jim become a professor of Foetal Medicine at Queen's University Belfast from 1995 to 2012. He was also the senior vice-president of the Royal College of Gynaecologists from 2004 to 2006.

Jamie pictured with his dad Jim Dornan

He is survived by his wife Samina and his three children, Liesa, Jessica and Jamie. Meanwhile, Jamie was 16 when his mother, Lorna, died from pancreatic cancer.

Despite being an obstetrician, Jim turned towards acting and appeared in the third series of ITV drama Marcella, which stars Anna Friel and was shot in Belfast. He took on the role of a deputy chief constable.

At the time, he told Sunday Life: "It (the role) was pure chance. I was dining with my cousin at General Merchants on the Newtownards Road about two years ago when the director asked his companion who I was because I was familiar-looking.

"He told her he'd like me for a wee cameo, so that was that. I did have about two lines as well, but they seem to have ended up on the cutting room floor." Jim also had a cameo in The Fall, in which son Jamie played a serial killer.

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.