Guy Ritchie shares incredibly rare picture of grown-up children with Jacqui The couple have just celebrated eleven years together

Guy Ritchie and his wife Jacqui are fiercely private about their personal lives, but this week they delighted fans by posting an incredible rare picture of their three children – and they are so grown up!

Taking to Instagram to pay tribute to Turkey, where he and his family have been living for the past two months whilst filming his latest film, the director shared three never-before-seen family photos.

The first snap shows Jacqui and Guy posing together whilst sightseeing in Antalya, the second shows the mother-of-three on a hot air balloon and the final pic sees their three children holding hands on the beach whilst looking out towards the sea.

Guy proudly showed off a picture of his three children with Jacqui

"Turkey is something of a revelation: beautiful food, country, hotels and people. After two months of filming, I'd like to shoot all my films here.

"Teşekkür ederim to everyone at the @regnumcarya in Antalya for looking after us so magnificently," he captioned the post.

The post was welcomed by his nearly half a million fans, with one writing: "You're the best and what a beautiful family you have!"

The family have been living in Turkey for the past two months

Guy and Jacqui are celebrating eleven years together on Thursday. To mark the special occasion, Jacqui posted a picture from each year they've been together and wrote: "ELEVEN YEARS of love and laughter and languages; of encouraging internal growth and change; of navigating external shine and shade; of support when life waxes and wanes; thank you @guyritchie for being my best mate."

The pair got together in 2010 after meeting through mutual friends at The Langham Hotel and welcomed their first child together, son Rafael a year later. Their daughter Rivka was born in 2012 and their son Levi in 2014. The pair finally tied the knot in the summer of 2015.

Guy is also a dad to Rocco Ritchie and David Banda, whom he shares with ex-wife Madonna.