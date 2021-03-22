Kate Hudson delights fans with rare photo of Kurt Russell during family day out Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have been going out for 39 years

Kate Hudson is incredibly close to her famous family, and while the majority of them are on social media, Kurt Russell chooses to keep a lower profile.

However, on Sunday, the Music star delighted fans with a rare photo of the Hollywood star during a day out at the golf course with his granddaughter Rani Rose, two.

In the pictures shared on Instagram, Kurt was pictured teaching Rani how to hit the ball. Kate wrote alongside the images: "He's a real good Grand Pa."

VIDEO: Meet Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's famous family

Fans were quick to comment on the photos, with one writing: "That's so sweet!" while another wrote: "You have an amazing, funny, sweet family." A third added: "These will be her special memories!"

Kurt and Goldie Hawn have been going out for 39 years, and the actor has raised Kate and her brother Oliver Hudson for the majority of their lives.

Kate Hudson shared a sweet photo of Kurt Russell and her daughter Rani

The pair affectionately call him Pa, and often speak about their close relationship on their popular podcast, Sibling Revelry.

Last week, Kurt celebrated a milestone birthday when he turned 70, and the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star paid a heartfelt tribute to him on social media, which was posted alongside a throwback picture of the entire family.

Kurt is also dad to son Boston Russell, who he shares with ex-wife Season Hubley, and shares youngest son Wyatt Russell with Goldie.

It's been an exciting time for the entire family, as in December, Wyatt and his wife Meredith Hagner welcomed their first child – a son named Buddy.

The Music star is incredibly close to Kurt

The couple kept news of Buddy's arrival out of the spotlight but earlier this month, Meredith officially revealed his full name on social media, much to the delight of fans.

Goldie and Kurt are grandparents to seven grandchildren in total. Kate is mum to sons Ryder and Bingham, and daughter Rani, while Oliver is dad to sons Wilder and Bohdi, and daughter Rio.

Buddy is the newest addition to the family, although Kate has previously teased that she hasn't ruled out having more children in the future.

