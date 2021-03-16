Kate Hudson showcases toned physique in crop top

Kate Hudson has wowed her 12.9 million Instagram followers after she showcased her toned physique in a tiny crop top and sweatpants.

The Almost Famous star looked like she was preparing for an intense workout as she sat in an empty room with a wooden floor and wooden-framed windows.

Promoting her INBLOOM Nutrition health products, Kate wrote: "Energy Shift is back. Tap into calm long-lasting energy, enhance your natural energy levels, and support immune health with this best-seller!"

Fans went wild for the post and within five hours, it had already amassed over 18,000 likes on Instagram.

Many fans left flame, heart or heart-eyes emojis in the comment section.

One fan posted: "Stay fit like Kate! She is an amazing lady!" and another added: "One of the best smiles in the world."

Kate launched her new health line last year, after working with nutritionists and herbalists to create plant-based powders that promote skin health and better sleep, among other benefits.

The main options available are Beauty Aura, Brain Flow, Dream Sleep, Energy Shift and Essential Elements. Each pack contains 30 servings each and range in price from $49 to $59.

Kate showed off her toned physique

One of the people who's benefitted from Kate's branching into beauty products is her own brother, Oliver Hudson, and Oliver recently paid tribute to his sister and mother in a beautiful video for International Women's Day.

Sharing photos of Kate, mother Goldie Hawn, wife Erinn and daughter Rio, he wrote: "Not sure what I'd do or who I'd be without these incredible beings in my life. Like for real, I'm not sure.

"These three women and one little angel have shaped the way I think and continue to push me to be the best version of myself, even when I'm resistant.

"They're constantly giving me pep talks and supplements, skincare routines and books on the liver, dry brushes and psychics, bone broth and money. I'm so grateful for these 4 HAPPY INTERNATIONAL WOMENS DAY!!"

The actress makes sure to stay healthy

Oliver's sweet post didn't go unnoticed, and Goldie responded: "I love you so much," while Kate quipped: "Oh my bro I love you so…are you taking your methyl-Guard?"

The siblings have a friendly rivalry with each other, frequently teasing each other and hosting a podcast called Sibling Revelry.

The podcast explores family dynamics, the bond between siblings, and features Kate and Oliver discussing a whole host of subjects that interest them. The pair also invite other siblings on for a relaxed conversation that is open to laughs as well as imparting family wisdom onto listeners.

