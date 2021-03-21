Goldie Hawn pays heartfelt tribute to Kate Hudson following family celebration The Hollywood star is also mum to sons Oliver Hudson and Wyatt Russell

Goldie Hawn is a doting mum to three grown-up children, and she couldn't be prouder of them!

The Hollywood star paid a heartfelt tribute to her only daughter Kate Hudson recently, following a family celebration last week.

The Golden Globe winner and her children marked Kurt Russell's milestone 70th birthday on Wednesday, and Kate had shared a lengthy message dedicated to the actor on Instagram.

VIDEO: Meet Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's famous family

Goldie was one of the first to respond to her daughter's sweet words, and wrote: "I love you my darling daughter!" alongside a series of love heart emojis.

Kate had shared a sweet picture of herself as a little girl with her siblings Oliver Hudson and Wyatt Russell, Kurt's son Boston Russell, Kurt and Goldie.

The actress was raised by Kurt and affectionately calls him 'Pa'. The Music star often talks about her childhood on her popular podcast, Sibling Revelry, which she hosts alongside Oliver.

Goldie Hawn paid a sweet tribute to her daughter Kate Hudson

Kate previously recalled the first time Kurt met her and Oliver following a date with Goldie. What's more, the way Kurt cared for Kate and Oliver impressed Goldie – and won her heart as a result.

Kate wasn't the only one who paid tribute to Kurt on his birthday, as Goldie also shared a sweet message to him on his special day.

She wrote: "Happy birthday baby! What a wild ride. No, we never got married but one thing that continues to grow is our love. You’re a wild one, brilliant, lovable, childlike, perfectly maddening, a father supreme and deeply funny!

Goldie and Kate are incredibly close

"I can’t imagine my life without you at any age, Kurt Russell. You’re the catch. And you’re all mine."

The Hollywood couple have been together since 1983 and are often asked about marriage. The First Wives Club star previously revealed why they never walked down the aisle during an interview on Loose Women.

Goldie and Kurt Russell are often asked about marriage

She said: "I would have been long divorced if I’d been married. Marriage is an interesting psychological thing. If you need to feel bound to someone, then it's important to be married.

"If you have independence, if you have enough money and sense of independence and you like your independence, there’s something psychological about not being married because it gives you the freedom to make decisions one way or the other.

"For me, I chose to stay. Kurt chose to stay, and we like the choice."

