Kate Hudson supported by fans after announcing new surprising career move The star revealed the new move on Instagram

Kate Hudson is a successful Hollywood actress with over 35 films under her belt. Goldie Hawn's daughter is also an author and a fashion entrepreneur, but she has now decided to add one more title to her resumé – photographer.

MORE: Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson receive most incredible tribute from Oliver Hudson

Announcing her new career move on Tuesday night, she told her Instagram followers: "I love photography and a beautiful capture is like heaven to me. This one has my heart. Capturing three of my favorite people in a moment of joy and connection.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Hudson plays with daughter Rani - and reveals unexpected details inside family home

"If you want to check out more of my simple snaps across the globe I started an Instagram called @thislovelylens (Shot on my @canonusa #canoneosr )."

Kate's camera of choice has the royal seal of approval as the Duchess of Cambridge has chosen the same brand in the past to photograph her family.

RELATED: Kate Hudson introduces adorable new family member - meet her sweet puppy

READ: Kate Hudson's son Ryder surprises famous mum with grown-up new look

The snap in question is one featuring her mum Goldie Hawn, stylist Sophie Lopez and photographer Laurie Lynn Stark, all sat around a table, laughing and enjoying themselves whilst having dinner.

Goldie Hawn and her friends having dinner - captured by Kate Hudson

Friend Sophie was delighted to have been captured by the mum-of-three, with her writing: "Aww babas. I love this moment thank-you for capturing it so beautifully, and for the memory. I love you."

"I love it when you can "hear" a photograph," remarked a fan, whilst others couldn't get enough of Goldie and her laugh. "Your mom's laugh and smiles are contagious," one commented.

Kate, 41, opened her photography account back in November and has since posted 34 pictures taken at home or during her past travels, and has garnered an impressive 45,000 followers since.

Kate opened her new photography account in November

At the time of opening her new account, she shared a gorgeous picture of her daughter Rani and revealed: "I love a good photographic moment and I bring my lens everywhere I go. I thought it was time they sat somewhere on @instagram so if you're into it come follow to see @thislovelylens."